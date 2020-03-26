Freedom of choice lost in rainbow crosswalk decision

Dear Editor,

Re: “Survey open for rainbow crosswalk locations” (News. March 19): I see that the first question in the survey asks for a choice as to where a rainbow crosswalk should be located, without offering a choice for those who are opposed to such crosswalks. Lester Pearson managed to foist a new flag on us by having a competition; once he had everyone engaged in discussing what a new flag should look like, the old flag’s fate was sealed. In this case, we are being given a choice as to a location, but no opportunity to express opposition. This is fundamentally dishonest, and will be remembered come election time. For shame.

Jeff Goodall

