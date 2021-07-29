Fraud investigation leads to charges

An Oshawa woman faces charges following a fraud investigation at a dental clinic in Oshawa.

Durham police commenced a fraud investigation involving a misappropriation of funds spanning from January 2019 until March 2020. Following an audit at My Dentist My Doctor clinic, investigators received reports of an office manager who was taking funds that had been received from customers for her own personal benefit.

My Dentist My Doctor clinic suffered a loss of approximately $40,000. The Financial Crimes Unit would like to ensure there are no other victims or witnesses.

The 43-year-old Oshawa woman is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

She was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Azzano at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5364.

