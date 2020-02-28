Fourth suspect wanted for September stabbing

Investigators have arrested three suspects and continue to look for a fourth in connection to a stabbing last fall.

On Sept. 21, 2019, at approximately 3:45 a.m., an Oshawa man was awoken by unknown suspects stealing his cannabis plants from his property. The victim was stabbed after he tried to confront them.

Investigators identified four of the suspects and arrested three of them. A warrant was issued for the fourth suspect.

A 33-year-old woman of Quebec Street in Oshawa, 27-year-old man of Kingsview Court in Courtice, and a 37-year-old man of Highcastle Road in Scarborough, face a combined 20 charges including robbery and possession of stolen property.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Justin Lewis, 26, of Oshawa for robbery, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a dangerous weapon, breach of undertaking; assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Ormonde of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.

