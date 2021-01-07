Four guns seized during search warrants in Oshawa

Durham police have seized four handguns during a firearm and drug investigation in Oshawa.

Investigators from the Gun and Gang unit executed three search warrants on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in which approximately $180,000 in cash and drugs (cocaine and methamphetamine) and four handguns with ammunition were seized.

A 49-year-old Toronto male is facing 24 gun and drug-related charges, including possession of substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking, and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

A 38-year-old Oshawa female has been charged with contravention of storage regulations, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized.

They were both held for bail hearings.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact the Gun and Gang unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5803.

