Four-bag garbage limit returns

The four-bag limit for curbside garbage collection is coming back in September.

Durham Region and the City of Oshawa are advising residents that as of Tuesday, Sept. 8, curbside garbage collection will be reverting back to a four-bag limit and the sale of garbage bag tags will be available.

The garbage bag limit was temporarily increased to six bags over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, while residents were staying home from work and school, the Region, Oshawa and Whitby increased the garbage limit from four to six bags based on an assessment of our resident’s needs,” says Susan Siopis, Durham Region’s commissioner of works. “Now that Durham has entered stage three and many businesses are reopening, we’ve found that the garbage bag increase is no longer required, and we are returning to our regular four-bag limit.”

Residents can place up to four garbage bags at the curb every other week. To ensure the items are collected, and for the health and safety of the workers, the region has the following reminders:

Garbage must be at the curb before 7 a.m. on collection day.

Garbage bags cannot weight more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds).

All garbage and green bin materials must be bagged and securely tied. Loose items or bags that are broken will not be collected.

A standard size garbage bag counts as one bag

Additional bags must have garbage bag tags attached, which are $2.50 each.

Renovation material such as cabinetry, lumber, drywall, doors, carpet or underlay will not be collected. This material can be dropped off at one of the region’s Waste Management Facilities. Fees apply.

Broken glass and sharp objects must be wrapped in a sealed cardboard box and clearly labelled as “GLASS” before setting it out with the garbage for collection.

Multiple options are available for residents to purchase garbage bag tags, including purchase by mail, with delivery taking between three and five business days. In-person bag tag purchases can also be made at some municipal facilities.

Durham’s Waste Management Centre at 4600 Garrard Rd in Whitby will also be reopening on Sept. 8 for replacement and sales of blue boxes and green bins.

More information can be found at www.durham/waste or www.oshawa.ca/waste.

