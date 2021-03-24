Four arrested after Oshawa shooting

A shooting in Oshawa has resulted in the arrest of four male suspects.

Police say a 22-year-old Oshawa male entered the local hospital on Friday, March 19 around 12:15. He was suffering non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Investigators attended the hospital and spoke with the victim, who told police he was walking in a residential area near Birchcliffe Avenue and Lakeview Park Avenue when he was shot.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Birchcliffe Avenue in Oshawa, where investigators seized approximately $8,500 in cash, $46,000 in drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, a loaded firearm, and a rifle.

A 49-year-old Oshawa male, 27-year-old Oshawa male, 24-year-old Mississauga male, and 20-year-old Ajax male are facing numerous firearms and drug related charges.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Graff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

