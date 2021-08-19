Former Ridgeback to represent Canada at world long drive championship

Former Ontario Tech golfer and men’s hockey player Brendan Wise will represent Canada this September at the Amateur Long Drive (ALD) world championship at Cog Hill Golf Club in Chicago.

Wise was a member of the men’s hockey program from 2010-15, finishing with 35 goals and 64 points in 127 OUA regular season games. He also played for the golf team in 2013 and 2014.

“Having the facilities and support to work on my game while being on the golf team was key to staying competitive,” says Wise. “A long drive event is like a competitive hockey tourney mixed with the fun of a casual league.”

Wise finished fourth this summer in the Amateur Long Drive Canada Ontario qualifying series, with 2250 points, earning himself a spot on the Canadian squad going to Chicago.

His total was just 50 ahead of Jimmy Romas for the final spot, while the top three include Shawn Moreau, Colton Kalkanis, and Sandy Porter.

“I feel I always hit the ball pretty far and wanted to see where I measured up to people who did it as more than just a hobby,” Wise continues.

He has been doing long drive off and on for seven years, mainly, he says, to try to qualify for the professional long drive championship.

The ALD world championship runs from September 11 to 19, 2021.

“I just hope to have a good performance at worlds in a month in Chicago, enjoy the team competition and hitting for Canada.”

