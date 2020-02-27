Former General charged with uttering threats

A former Oshawa General has been charged with uttering threats during a hockey tournament in northern Ontario earlier this month.

According to a media release from North Bay OPP, Robert McQuat, 44, of Oshawa also faces a charge of causing a disturbance.

The alleged incident happened Feb. 15 during the East Ferris Winter Carnival at the East Ferris Community Centre in Astorville, Ont., just south of North Bay.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to attend court in North Bay on March 24.

McQuat played three seasons with Generals between 1992-93 and 1994-95.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

