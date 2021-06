Dear Editor,

While Mayor Dan Carter and the Task Force on Community Safety promote surveys and talk about cleaning up our downtown, Rob Ford’s government is busy undermining those efforts.

Oshawa now has 28 licensed “pot shops,” including seven in the downtown.

Why isn’t Mayor Carter talking about this and complaining to Doug Ford?

Another example of our politicians sucking and whistling at the same time.

Hugh Nicholson

