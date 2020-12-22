Food drive for the needy

A group of kids on Rennie Street in Oshawa hosted a Food Drive recently as a way of giving back during the holiday season.

Allon was the one who thought of the idea and says from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19, all the kids advertised their event by putting up posters around their neighbourhood. Their parents shared it on social media as

He says he wanted to do something to give back to his community and is happy that so many people wanted to help and donate to their cause.

The donations went to the Salvation Army.

