Flight schools continue at Oshawa Airport, despite lockdown

Despite a province-wide lockdown, flight schools at the Oshawa Executive Airport will continue for in-person instruction for flight time when required.

As the Oshawa Airport is regulated by Transport Canada under the federal government, and the federal government has not restricted any domestic aviation activity, both private and business domestic aircraft activity can continue to take place during the lockdown.

The Oshawa Airport is home to two flight schools – Durham Flight Centre and Canadian Flight Academy. In addition to the federal aviation regulations, these schools are also regulated by the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities as private career colleges, according to the airport.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities advised the city that under the current provincial lockdown restrictions, private career colleges are not permitted to provide in-person teaching or instruction to students such as lectures or other instructional material that can be presented online.

However, they are permitted to continue with instruction that requires it be taught in-person, such as flight time.

According to the airport, where in-person training does not lend itself to physical distancing protocols, private career colleges should follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and, where possible, seek advice from industry experts concerning best practices.

The Durham Region Health Department is responsible for monitoring business establishments for compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. The city had advised the health department that the flight schools are operating and have requested the flight school activity be monitored to ensure that best practices and protocols are embraced to protect public health and safety.

