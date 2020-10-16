First responders honoured for role in Traynor family tragedy

Emotions were high at a recent 15U Legionaires game as first responders were honoured for their role in the Traynor family tragedy.

Members of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Durham Regional Police officers were honoured in a special ceremony prior to the final game of the season at Kinsmen Stadium.

The men and women on duty who responded at the house that night had the opportunity to meet with Loretta Traynor and her surviving son, Sam.

The officers and EMS staff members spent time with the pair, who thanked the men and women for their actions on the night when her husband, Chris, and three youngest children, Joseph, Adelaide and Bradley, were killed.

This is on the heels of another ceremony recently performed in honour of the Traynor family, where the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Colour Guard performed “O Canada” and “Amazing Grace” in their honour.

Chris and Joseph, who were a part of the 12U team – Chris coached and Joseph played – were also honoured after their team was lead onto the field and presented with special jerseys honouring the Traynor family. A moment of silence followed the presentation.

The words “Traynor Strong” were written along the baselines, and the initials CT, BT, AT, and JT surround home plate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

