Fire burn ban in place in city

Oshawa Fire Services has issued a fire ban for burn permits.

All open air burning permits are suspended until further notice and are prohibited under city bylaws, according to a press release.

The fire ban is effective immediately and no permits will be issued during this time. Those who do not comply with the ban may be subjected to fines, the release continues.

Residents are reminded that, according to the city’s open air burning bylaw, they are only able to set an open air burning fire with a burn permit.

Fires that are not permitted under the fire ban include campfires, incinerators, burn drums, and construction site fires, as well as fire pits, fire bowls, chimeneas or outdoor wood fireplaces.

Residents are reminded that burning solid fuel outdoors, including wood, is never allowed without a permit. This includes the use of outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and chimeneas.

According to the press release, open air fire means any fire situated outside, whether burned in a container or on the ground.

Devices that are not included in the ban are propane/natural gas fueled appliances such as propane/nature gas barbecues, fire pits and fire bowls that are ULC/CSA/Warnock-Hersey approved and are adhered to. Charcoal fueled barbecues are also permitted.

In order to remain safe and follow the new fire ban protocols, residents are being asked to stay vigilant when discarding cigarette butts and matches while outdoors and to ensure matches and lighters are kept or locked in areas that are not accessible to children and youth.

Children and youth should also be reminded of the dangers of playing with lighting fires.

Furthermore, residents are asked to be aware of your surroundings with outdoors in open fields and wooded areas.

For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca/fire.

