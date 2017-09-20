Fire being investigated as arson in Oshawa

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Durham Regional Police Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate a fire in Oshawa that has been deemed as suspicious.

The blaze in question broke out at a residence on Fairbanks Street on Sept. 8.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark tells The Oshawa Express his department was called in at about 8:10 p.m. and arrived to discover the residence fully engulfed in flames.

“We had flames and smoke visible on arrival,” he states.

According to Clark, crews “arrived very quickly and did a good job of minimizing the damage.”

The overall damage to the residence, which Clark says is under renovations, is estimated at approximately $200,000. There were no injuries and no one home at the time of the fire.

DRPS Cst. George Tudos says their investigation is underway and they will be working closely with the Fire Marshal.

Calls to the Fire Marshal’s office regarding its preliminary investigation were not returned as of The Express’ deadline.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Ormonde of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregioncrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

