Fire ban for burn permits lifted

Oshawa Fire Services has announced the fire ban for burn permits has been lifted.

Residents are reminded only those individuals with an approved fire permit respecting the Open Air Burning Bylaw are allowed to burn. Those not complying with the bylaw may be subject to fees. An open air burn permit may be obtained for properties north of Conlin Road and meeting the requirements of By-law #73-2012. All other burning is prohibited.

Residents are reminded that according to the city’s open air burning bylaw, open air burning fire is only allowed with a burn permit. Open air fire means any fire situated outside, whether burned in a container or on the ground, not including a barbecue or approved ULC device.

ULC approved devices include propane and natural gas fueled appliances such as propane and natural gas barbecues, gas fire pits, and gas fire bowls, provided they are ULC/CSA/Warnock-Hersey approved and are used in accordance with instructions provided and with subscribed clearances. Charcoal fueled barbecues are also permitted.

Not permitted are campfires, incinerators, burn drums and construction site fires, which are examples of open air burning. Fire pits, fire bowls, chimeneas or outdoor wood fireplaces are also not permitted.

Residents are reminded that burning solid fuel outdoors, including wood, is never allowed without a permit. This includes the use of outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and chimeneas.

For more information on fire prevention and fire safety visit www.oshawa.ca/fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

