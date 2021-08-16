Financial hardship on young Canadians

Dear Editor,

My name is Natasha, and I am a young person living in Oshawa. As I become a young adult in Canadian society, there seems to be one recurring thought etched into the back of my mind: are there politicians concerned about my quality of life and financial anxiety? I want to delve deeper into this thought by encouraging politicians to look at the severe affordability crisis across Canada right now.

At this moment, the cost for basic living expenses, such as food and housing, are extremely high. I remember when I was younger, my family could buy the week’s groceries for $80 to $90. Now, the same amount of groceries costs us $150. Housing prices have increased in the same manner. Three-bedroom houses that were once $200,000 are now selling for $700,000. Rental apartments have also increased in costs! With the minimum wage job I work, I would never be able to afford a good place to live in the future, and that scares me. Attaining good quality education is the best way for me to get out of this financial situation, but tuition fees are incredibly high, too! I also fear that I won’t be provided financial aid for post-secondary education because my Dad and I are working, therefore, considered “financially stable.”

But, my family having to analyze every purchase we make does not seem too financially stable to me. All in all, it saddens me how our politicians are worried about availing wealthy families, whilst there isn’t any concern for families like mine.

If our current and aspiring politicians pay attention to this, and come up with ways to combat the affordability crisis, young Canadians — who are the largest voting bloc — will show up to elections, and increase voter turnout. That’s why I have joined an organization called Future Majority. We are a non-profit and non-partisan group seeking to gain the interest of young Canadians in politics. In this organization, we work together and raise our voice about issues that matter most to us, such as the affordability crisis, and encourage our politicians to do the same.

I sincerely hope that politicians can read this letter and take a moment to reflect on the financial hardship that young Canadians are going through at this current moment. We need to plan for change immediately; not when wealthy people say to do so, or when matters become irreversible.

Natasha Arshad

