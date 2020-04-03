Filling the void during COVID-19

Carea outreach is helping to fill the void due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. From 2 to 3 p.m., Carea is setting up shop across the street from Memorial Park on Simcoe Street South. Harm reduction and overdose prevention kits are available as well as fentanyl tests. Carea also provides basic needs kits that includes socks, hats, hygiene kits and light refreshments. The Carea team estimates they are servicing 50 to 70 people every day and by offering the kits, their hope is to do their part to ensure the well-being of the vulnerable population.

