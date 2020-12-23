Festive R.I.D.E. week five: Seven motorists charged with impaired driving

Police have charged seven more motorists with impaired driving in the fifth week of the DRPS Festive R.I.D.E. campaign.

In total, 1,550 vehicles were stopped during R.I.D.E. checks in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Brock, and Clarington.

Police administered 39 roadside breath tests, and four people received “3-Day Suspensions” for registering a “WARN.”

Furthermore, there were 18 other criminal code offences and 79 people were charged with various Highway Traffic Act offences.

After five weeks, the Festive R.I.D.E. team has charged a total of 43 motorists for impaired driving offences, and 17 motorists have registered a warning on a roadside screening device and had their driver’s licence suspended for three days.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, anyone charged with a drinking and driving criminal offence will have their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded automatically for seven days.

Police are reminding residents to call 9-1-1 if an impaired driver is observed.

A complete list of those charged with impaired/exceed will be posted on the DRPS website at www.drps.ca under Hot Topics.

