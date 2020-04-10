Female robbed while jogging on path

A woman is recovering from minor injuries after being attacked while jogging on an Oshawa path.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., police were called to the area of Darcy Street and Rossland Road East in Oshawa for a street-level robbery. A 47-year-old woman was jogging on a path in the area when she was accosted by an unknown suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect made a demand for cash, but left only with the victim’s cell phone.

The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident and didn’t require any medical assistance.

Durham police searched the area with the help of the K-9 unit with negative results.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late teens or 20s, and between 5’8” and 5’11” tall. He had brown hair, wore a dark hoodie, and was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Wright of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738.

