Feedback sought on future parkette named after Oshawa psychologist

The City of Oshawa is looking for feedback from the community on the two proposed concepts for the Dr. Blake Parkette.

The parkette will be located at the end of Royal Street, adjacent to the Oshawa Creek Valley and just south of the Pinewood Centre.

Last year, Oshawa city council approved the naming of a future parkette in honour of the late Dr. Buxton George Blake, an original founder of the Pinewood Centre of Lakeridge Health in Oshawa.

Dr. Blake was a resident of Oshawa for many years until he passed away in 2018. He worked as a psychologist who specialized in helping individuals with addiction health challenges.

In 2014, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award under the African Canadian Achievement Awards Program and was one of the original founders of Storytellers of Canada and the Durham Folklore Storytellers.

Designed by Basterfield & Associates Inc., the two concepts can be differentiated by the following features:

– The first concept has a more traditional design including a curved path with semi-circular playground area, curved seat wall, and an information panel about Dr. Blake at each entrance.

– The second concept features a more modern design including a straight path with angular playground area, straight seat walls, and an information panel about Dr. Blake at each entrance.

Oshawa residents are invited to view the proposed concepts and provide feedback by:

– completing a feedback form online on Connect Oshawa at www.connectoshawa.ca/drblake or on paper at Service Oshawa, located at City Hall (50 Centre St. S.); or,

– attending a workshop on Thursday, Feb. 27 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Civic Recreation Complex (99 Thornton Rd. S.) in the Bobby Orr Room.

Feedback will be received until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 and will be considered in the recommended parkette design that will be shared with the community services committee.

“I’m certain that whichever concept is selected to pay tribute to the great George Blake, the community will enjoy a thoughtful place to sit, to contemplate, and to watch others grow and develop – much like [Dr. Blake] did through his work,” said Ward 4 city and regional councillor Rick Kerr, chair of the community services committee.

