Feed the Need in Durham receives largest one-time donation ever

Feed the Need in Durham (FTND) has received its largest one-time donation ever in honour of the Durham Crusaders’ ‘I Play for Soup’ initiative.

As part of the Chevrolet Canada’s ‘Good Deeds Cup’ campaign, in January 2021, the Durham Crusaders U13 Green/Blue hockey team created the I Play for Soup initiative.

With a goal of raising some soup for FTND, while encouraging others across the country to do the same, the team committed to donating one can of soup for every hour of gaming they accumulated as they were unable to be on the ice.

Campbells Canada, who saw the video the team posted on Twitter, made a donation to FTND in honour of the team’s initiative, donating 86,940 180-gram packages of their special edition Marvel Avengers Super Hero Goldfish crackers on behalf of the Durham Crusaders.

“We were immediately enamoured by the creativity and spirit of the Durham Crusaders team after seeing their video and happily pitched in to support the Durham community,” says Karen Lee, director of marketing communications and external engagement. “Providing access to food for those in need is a core mission of our company and we were glad to do our part.”

FTND will be sharing this donation with frontline emergency food providers, in-school snack programs, charitable organizations across Durham, and neighbouring emergency food hubs.

“Feed the Need in Durham is excited by this donation from Campbells and are grateful for the support and passion of the Durham Crusaders,” says Feed the Need in Durham Executive Director Ben Earle, who invites the community to rally in support of the efforts of the Durham Crusaders.

“Our work begins with those in our community who want to do something to help their neighbours,” he adds. “We are always inspired by the ways that young people step up to do this work.”

As the demand for food bank support has increased by more than 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FTND has been at the forefront of the community response since March 2020.

During this time, FTND increased its food distribution by more than 45 per cent, sharing more than 1.6 million pounds to support those in need. In order to achieve this, FTND says the organization has invested in its human and physical infrastructure and ramped up its efforts, as they prepare to continue to support those who face hunger in Durham and manager to recover from the pandemic in the months ahead.

Those interested in supporting FTND can visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or on their website.

