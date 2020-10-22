Father charged in infant’s homicide

An Oshawa father has been charged with second degree murder in the 2019 death of his infant son.

On April 21, 2019, a four-month-old child was transported to hospital with unexplained injuries. Police were called to investigate. Tragically, the infant succumbed to his injuries days later.

After a lengthy investigation, which included working closely with the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death, officers arrested the infant’s father, 24, on Oct. 20, 2020.

He was held for a bail hearing. The infant’s name is being withheld.

The death has been recorded as the eighth homicide investigated by Durham Regional Police in 2019.

Anyone with new information can contact Det. Ahee at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5234.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

