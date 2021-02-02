Family Day changing blue box collection schedule

The blue box collection schedule is changing the week of Feb. 15 due to the Family Day holiday.

Durham Region Works Department is reminding Oshawa and Whitby residents that during the week of Feb. 15 to 19, blue box collection will be moved to the next day.

This means that blue box collection scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 (Family Day) will be moved to Tuesday, Feb. 16. This shift will continue throughout the week, ending with Friday, Feb. 19’s collection being moved to Saturday, Feb. 20.

Blue box materials should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

For more information on Durham’s blue box recycling program, visit www.durham.ca/waste or download the Durham Region Waste App.

