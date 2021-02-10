Extreme Cold Weather alert issued for Oshawa

An Extreme Cold Weather alert has been issued for Oshawa.

Durham Region Health Department issued the alert, which will be in effect from the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 9 until the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are issued by Durham Health when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of minus 15 degrees Celsius or colder, and/or a wind chill of minus 20 degrees Celsius or colder.

During extreme cold weather, community members should consider rescheduling outdoor activities or limiting time outdoors. When going outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin and stay dry.

Residents should also consider checking in with vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are no experiencing any difficulties related to the weather and remember to check on pets.

If someone is in need of immediate emergency shelter, residents can call 9-1-1 or visit the Region of Durham’s Emergency Shelters webpage. During severe weather conditions, Durham Region Health Department says emergency shelters may expand their services and the Homelessness Support System will alert unsheltered residents of extreme cold weather and help them take appropriate precautions.

More information on the Cold Weather Response protocol, warming centres and additional supports such as food banks is available on the Warming Calendar webpage.

According to the city’s Adequate Heat bylaw, rented or leased living accommodations must have a minimum air temperature of at least 22 degrees Celsius between Sept. 1 and June 15.

To stay up-to-date, Sign up for Extreme Cold Weather Alerts from Durham Health.

