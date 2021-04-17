Emergency childcare available for eligible workers

Emergency child care will be available for school-aged children for eligible workers until in-person learning resumes.

Due to the province’s recent announcement to close schools to in-person learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, elementary schools will move to remote learning on Monday, April 19.

Emergency child care is available for those children of eligible workers who have no alternatives, states the region.

Registered Early Childhood Educators will support school-aged children with their remote learning. Eligible child care centres are restricted to regular hours of operation.

“The Region of Durham remains committed to the health and safety of children, parents and staff,” states the region.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/qualitychildcare.

