Emergency child care centres in Durham extended to Jan. 25

The region is extending emergency child care centres to help provide families with the support they need as the province remains under a province-wide lockdown.

Emergency child care for school-aged children is now available until Jan. 25, which offers free care for eligible health care and frontline workers so they can provide essential services amid COVID-19.

“We are pleased to support the extension of emergency child care to eligible families in Durham,” says Lisa McIntosh, Durham Region’s director of children’s services. “We are confident that Registered Early Childhood Educators will continue to work with parents to support children’s engagement in remote learning while providing a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment.”

The list of those eligible has also been expanded to a broader number of frontline workers who are performing critical community services, such as working with vulnerable populations; maintaining food, hydro and water systems; or supporting court and public safety operations.

Also included is a staff member of a school who is required to attend schools to provide in-person instruction and support to students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated through remote learning.

The region continues to work closely with the health department, province and other partners to ensure the health and safety of children, parents, and staff, are “at the forefront of service delivery.”

Stringent health measures continue in all emergency child care centres to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, which includes screening, surveillance, enhanced sanitization practices, and protocols if a child or staff have symptoms.

For more information or to apply for emergency child care, visit www.durham.ca.

