Emerald Ash Borer invading city’s tree canopy

The city’s tree canopy is continuing to be impacted by the invasive insect Emerald Ash Borer (E.A.B.).

As a result, community members may see forestry contractors in their neighbourhood removing ash trees that are impacted by the insect and potentially creating a risk to the public and/or the surrounding property.

Trained forestry staff, through ongoing maintenance and resident inquiries, have inspected the health of the more than 150 types of city trees for the past 10 years.

However, the city says the tree canopy along the boulevards has been heavily impacted by the E.A.B. infestation.

The city is working to replace the tree canopy with priority given to the replacement of ash trees. Once an infested ash tree in a park or on a city boulevard is removed, it will be replaced by a new species of tree in the next calendar year.

The replacement tree species is chosen based on the previous tree function, the intended location and soil conditions.

The city says community members with ash trees on their property are responsible for managing their trees, and if concerned, should consider hiring a certified arborist to discuss options.

For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca/eab or call the Invading Species Hotline at 1-800-563-7711.

