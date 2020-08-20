Elderly woman dies after being struck by SUV

An 81-year-old Oshawa woman has died after being struck by an SUV in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 19 around 3:30 p.m. in the No Frills parking lot on Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street West in Oshawa. A Ford Edge was travelling through the parking lot and struck the pedestrian as she was crossing over a traffic lane to parked vehicles. Police say conditions at the time of the collision were sunny, clear and dry.

The victim was treated on scene prior to being pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford Edge remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Durham police attended the scene to conduct an investigation and the area was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this incident or with video footage is asked to contact D/Cst. Anthony Limb of the Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5226.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

