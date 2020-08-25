Effective drugs for COVID-19?

Dear Editor,

I am disgusted and appalled by the way a cheap to produce, 65-year-old drug, that has been proven to be very effective in treating COVID-19, is being so politized by the U.S. main stream left wing media in the USA. If Donald Trump had never said openly that this drug, in conjunction with two other medications, shows much promise, it would no doubt be hailed as a breakthrough in the battle. Also, the cost to produce it is very low, about $20 U.S. per dose, and that bothers the FDA, as they receive much of their funding from very expensive drug development. Therefore, innocent people die needlessly in the USA.

Politics and money rue the day, and lives do not matter. How sad!

The evidence is piling up in study after study from around the world that Hydroxy Chloroquin, in the proper dose, along with Zinc and Azithromyathin, is very effective and is a “wonder drug,” according to Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale professor of Epidemiology.

Also strongly touted, and used by Dr. Ramin Oskoui, CEO of Foxhall Cardiology.

We have seen much human compassion and goodwill to our fellow man in many instances during this world wide pandemic, but also the dirty underbelly of the biased press, the political opposition, and the raw greed of money from supposed trusted institutions such as the FDA, that can stand idly by as people are denied lifesaving, cheap treatment to stop this pandemic in its tracks.

Many long-time doctors have used this drug in this battle to save their patients, as well as used originally to treat Malaria, Arthritis, and Lupis for the past 65 years!

Also, many of the same doctors’ stories have been removed from social media sites by left wing Silicon Valley, for even attempting to tell the world how effective this drug combo is.

In fact, some have been fired from their jobs for daring to tell the truth openly! Lifesaving doctors fired!

It is truly shocking, and rocks my faith in mankind.

A woman who I am very fond of, recently hinted to me that I was becoming more negative than was healthy to me.

When I research information such as this terrible decision to outlaw and dispute a lifesaving drug and let people die instead, yes, I admit, that does tend to make me a little negative in my view of mankind.

What kind of inhuman animals have we become to allow pure hatred of a sitting President to warp our standards of human decency?

God help us.

Russ Horner

