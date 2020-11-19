Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park on hold for now

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The discussions about a park named in honour of Oshawa politician Ed Broadbent are currently on hold at city hall.

City staff have been developing a feasibility study regarding a potential park named after one of Oshawa’s most prominent former politicians. If completed, it will be called Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park.

However, at the most recent community services committee meeting, Councillor John Gray put forward a motion to defer any discussion about the park until after the city has completed the 2021 budget, or until the Dec. 7 community services committee meeting.

Staff had initially recommended retaining a consultant to undertake the appropriate environmental assessment for a potential boat launch, shoreline remediation, and park development.

Staff also recommended an additional $291,155 be allocated towards the park for the environmental assessment.

But Gray wanted to hold off on any decision.

“We’ve got to make sure we get through the budget first,” he says.

Ultimately, no committee members opposed Gray’s motion to defer, and the motion passed.

Ed Broadbent spent 14 years as the leader of the NDP party from 1975 to 1989, and also as Oshawa’s federal representative from 1968 to 1990. He was also the MP for Ottawa Centre from 2004 to 2006.

The 84-year-old has since come out of retirement once alongside former Prime Minister Jean Chretien to help negotiate a potential Liberal and NDP coalition, supported by the Bloc Quebecois in 2008, before government was prorogued by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

In 2011, he announced the creation of the Broadbent Institute, which explores social-democratic policy and ideas.

