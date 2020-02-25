Eastdale student receives prestigious scholarship

A local high school student has been selected as a recipient of a prestigious post-secondary scholarship.

Earlier this month, Mamanar Diasse of Eastdale Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Oshawa was one of 88 students vying for a Loran Scholars Foundation Award.

After a comprehensive selection process, Diasse was recently named as one of the 36 2020 Loran Award recipients.

Each award includes an annual stipend of $10,000 plus a matching tuition waiver, access to $10,000 in funding for summer internships, one-on-one mentorships, and annual retreats and scholar gatherings.

Founded in 1988, the Loran Scholars Foundation was the first national organization in Canada to grant undergraduate awards based on a mix of academic achievement, extracurricular activity, and leadership potential.

Diasse told The Oshawa Express she has received admission into the University of Ottawa to earn a Honours Bachelor of International Studies in Modern Languages.

She said her ultimate goal is to work for the United Nations in human rights and international development.

“It will help me get a better understanding of the world,” she explains.

She also intends on taking classes in communications, as she would also like to work as an international political journalist.

In addition to being a strong academic student, she’s committed to numerous extracurricular and community causes as well.

At her previous school, she helped to establish a newspaper that is still in circulation today.

She’s also involved with student council, peer tutoring, Eastdale’s diversity club, and is a co-founder of the school’s Black Students Association.

Also, she’s lent her time to And Still We Rise, an annual conference hosted by the Durham Black Educators’ Network with support from the Durham District School Board.

Diasse encourages her fellow students to consider applying to the Loran Scholar Foundation as well.

“It values you as someone who is involved in the school community, but also takes time for themselves,” she says. “It’s worth checking the scholarship out.”

For more information, visit https://loranscholar.ca/

