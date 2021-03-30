Durham’s top doc says COVID increase “concerning”

Durham Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle says while he is pleased almost 70,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Durham Region, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is “concerning.”

Durham Region Health Department reported a total of 333 new COVID cases over the weekend with 207 reported on Saturday, March 27 and 126 reported on Sunday, March 28. Another 155 cases were reported Monday.

There are now 1,030 active cases across the region. Of those, 997 are in home isolation, and 33 are in hospital with nine in the ICU.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to follow public health measures to help prevent a further increase in COVID-19 cases,” he says.

Durham residents 70 and older can now book their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are now five COVID-19 vaccination clinics operating across the region, including one in Oshawa at the Durham College and Ontario Tech University Campus Ice Centre.

There are also clinics at McKinney Centre in Whitby, Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax, Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex Arena in Pickering, and Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex in Clarington.

The clinics open in Brock, Scugog and Uxbridge operate on a rotating basis.

In addition to residents 70 and older, the health department says it will continue to provide vaccinations for the current priority groups, including adult recipients of chronic home care and health care workers in the high priority level, as outlined by the province.

Kyle says to further the information the health department releases, a new vaccinations tab has been added to the Durham Region COVID-19 data tracker, which shows the total doses administered in community, hospital and mobile clinics. The total includes first and second doses.

He notes data reflects the totals from the previous day and include doses administered to Durham residents by the health department or Lakeridge Health.

To book an appointment at the Oshawa vaccination site, visit covidvaccine.lh.ca or call 905-721-4828; this clinic operates daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To book appointments at the other municipal clinics, visit www.durham.ca/vaccineappointment.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

