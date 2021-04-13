Durham tops 2,000 active cases of COVID-19

Durham Public Health reported a significant increase in daily active cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There were 394 new cases reported Sunday, and another 219 reported Monday.

This brings the total active cases in Durham Region to 2,084.

There are currently 2,010 people in home isolation, and 74 people are hospitalized with 27 in the ICU.

Locally, Oshawa reported 73 cases Sunday, and another 41 on Monday for a total of 453 active cases.

There are 431 people in home isolation, and 22 are hospitalized with four in the ICU.

The issue, according to Premier Doug Ford, is the rise in COVID-19 variant cases.

In Durham, the seven-day moving average rate for variants of concern is 75 per cent positivity.

There are also currently three ongoing institutional outbreaks. An institutional outbreak is declared when there is at least one positive case of COVID-19 within the facility, according to Durham Public Health.

An outbreak was declared Village of Taunton Mills in Whitby on April 5, there is an outbreak at Bay Ridges Long-Term Care Home in Pickering, which was declared on March 30, and an outbreak was declared at Viva Whitby Shores Retirement Home on March 26.

Durham Public Health is also currently reporting 19 workplace outbreaks, the majority of which are in the industrial and manufacturing industries with seven active outbreaks, followed by the retail sector with four active outbreaks.

Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle released a Section 22 Class Order on April 6 with further regulations for all individuals responsible for operating a business or organization that is indoors, as well as for those responsible for an apartment building or condominium.

“These responsibilities are important to reduce community spread of COVID-19,” reads the letter.

Businesses and organizations need to ensure effective public health measures are in place, which includes physical distancing and mask wearing, as well as implementing screening practices.

According to the Section 22 Class Order, all businesses and organizations permitted to open in Durham, as well as those responsible for an apartment building or condominium, need to ensure no one enters an enclosed public space unless they are wearing a face covering at all times

“There is a growing body of evidence on the effectiveness of non-medical masks or face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” states the letter. “To further reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in your business or organization and within the broader community, it is important to adhere to the public health instructions.”

The Class Order also lists those businesses and organizations that are not permitted to open due to the province’s stay-at-home order, which took effect on April 3, 2021.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covid19.

