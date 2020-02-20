Durham teacher’s assistant facing child porn charges

A man who worked as a teacher’s assistant with Durham’s Catholic school board is facing child pornography-related charges.

According to Toronto Police, Joseph Vermulst, 32, is charged with two counts each of possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography, as well as single count of making child pornography.

Police say Vermulst has worked as a teacher’s assistant at Good Shepherd Catholic School, St. James Catholic School, and Father Fenelon Catholic School in between April 2016 and February 2020.

He also worked as a long-term occasional educational assistant between 2013 and 2016 at St. Bernard Catholic School, St. Andre Catholic School, St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic School, and St. James Catholic School.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Service executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Thickson Road and Rossland Road East in Whitby, where the accused was arrested and charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-8500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

