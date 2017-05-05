Durham Region Transit to purchase 11 buses

Some new buses could be making their way to Durham’s streets.

According to a report to be presented at the May 3 committee of the whole meeting, Durham Region Transit is requesting pre-budget approval for funds to purchase 11 new buses for the agency’s fleet.

The total cost of the purchase would come to just under $5.6 million, with half of that being financed through a recently announced transit grant from the federal government. The remainder would be paid for from the 2018 DRT capital budget.

These new buses would replace buses due for retirement from the region’s fleet.

If this purchase is approved by committee of the whole, final approval would come the following week at regional council.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

