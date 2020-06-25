Durham Region Transit offering free PRESTO cards

Durham Region Transit (DRT) will be offering free PRESTO cards for a limited time to help transition customers to contactless fare payment in advance of the July 2 resumption of fare collection.

Starting on Wednesday, June 24, DRT is distributing 2,500 PRESTO cards at no cost through Oshawa Centre Guest Services at 419 King St. W.

Elsewhere in Durham, they can be found at DRT’s Customer Service Centre, 110 Westney Rd. S. in Ajax, and Pickering Town Centre Guest Services, 1355 Kingston Rd. in Pickering.

The free PRESTO cards will be available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, with a limit of one card per individual or two cards per family. Additional cards can be purchased at the regular rate of $6 each. Children ages 12 and under can continue to ride DRT for free and do not need a PRESTO card.

DRT and PRESTO are also working with Durham Social Services to make an additional 1,600 cards pre-loaded with $14.00 available through various non-profit community agencies, such as Feed the Need and its network of 62 organizations across the region, to ensure those who rely on transit will be able to save money by using a PRESTO card when fare collection resumes.

To learn more about fare collection resumption, 2020 fare rates, top-up and ticket exchange information, as well as a number of fare incentives that will be returning, effective July 2, visit durhamregiontransit.com.

