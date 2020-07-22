Durham Region hosting anti-Black racism town hall

Residents have been invited to take part in the region’s upcoming virtual anti-Black racism town hall.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry has invited Durham Regional Police Chief Paul Martin to join in the discussion, along with the following panelists:

– Sean Mauricette, award-winning motivational speaker, artist and youth worker (facilitator)

– Celina Caesar-Chavannes, consultant and former member of parliament

– David Mitchell, assistant deputy minister, youth justice division of the Ontario Ministry of Children, Community and Social

– Ann Marie Morrison, incoming president for the Black Student Success Network at Durham College

The town hall will be on Aug. 6, and residents are invited to ask questions, listen in, and share stories and ideas about how the region can address systemic anti-Black racism in the community.

The town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m., and residents are asked to visit durham.ca/VirtualTownHall to pre-register for this event. It can also be streamed online via the region’s website.

“No form of racism is acceptable. Yet we know that people continue to experience unfair treatment because of the colour of their skin or their cultural background—some more frequently than others,” says a regional press release.

