Durham Region Health issues Extreme Cold Weather alert for Oshawa

Durham Region Health Department has issued an Extreme Cold Weather alert for Oshawa.

The alert will be in effect from the evening of Thursday, March 4 until the morning of Friday, March 5.

According to the region, extreme cold weather alerts are issued when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of minus 15 degrees Celsius or colder, and/or a wind chill of minus 20 degrees Celsius or colder.

During extremely cold temperatures, the region says residents should consider rescheduling outdoor activities or limiting time outdoors. When outside, residents should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and stay dry.

Residents should also remember to call and check in on vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather. Pets should also be checked on.

According to the city’s Adequate Heat By-Law, rented or leased living accommodations are required to have a minimum air temperature of at least 22 degrees Celsius between Sept. 1 and June 15.

Anyone in need of immediate emergency shelter can call 9-1-1 or visit the Region of Durham’s Emergency Shelters webpage.

Emergency shelters may expand their services during severe weather conditions, and the Homelessness Support System will alert unsheltered residents of extreme cold weather and help them take appropriate precautions.

Information on the Cold Weather Response protocol, warming centres and additional supports such as food banks is available on the Warming Calendar webpage.

For more information and to stay up-to-date, sign up for Extreme Cold Weather alerts from Durham Health, check alerts and forecasts on the Environment Canada website and download the WeatherApp, and subscribe to receive the city’s public notices as well as emergency and severe weather updates.

