Durham reaches vaccination milestone

More than 107,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Durham Region.

As of April 4, 2021, Durham Region Health and Lakeridge Health have administered 106,052 vaccines at community and hospital clinics, and another 1,371 doses have been administered to residents through mobile clinics.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment that we’re happy to report and we extend our thanks to Lakeridge Health for their ongoing partnership in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the community,” says Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle.

The region is encouraging all members of the community to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible, as the vaccine is a “very crucial step in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

While this milestone represents a great achievement for Durham Region, Kyle says cases are increasing across the community.

“The combination of getting vaccinated and continuing with public health measures such as wearing a mask, physical distancing and hand hygiene, will provide the best protection to residents during the ongoing pandemic,” Kyle continues.

The health department is currently vaccinating individuals 65 years and older, as well as individuals in the Highest-Risk and High-Risk Health Conditions groups and residents in High Risk congregate living settings.

Eligible residents can book an appointment at any community clinic in Ajax, Clarington, Pickering, Whitby, and in north Durham in Brock, Scugog, and Uxbridge by visiting www.durham.ca/vaccineappointment. Residents needing assistance can call 1-888-444-5113.

Appointments are also available at the Oshawa site located at Durham College/Ontario Tech University Campus Ice Centre.

Residents can book an appointment at the Oshawa location at covidvaccine.lh.ca or call 905-721-4828.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

