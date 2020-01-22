Durham Lords swinging for the fences with new coach

Durham College has announced Darryl Reid will be the new head coach of the its baseball program.

Reid, a DC baseball alum, becomes just the second head coach in program history following the retirement of long-time manager Sam Dempster this past fall.

“It was a very challenging task in finding a replacement for the only head coach our baseball program has ever known, and it was a very difficult decision following the search and interview process,” said Durham College athletic director Ken Babcock. “We had some truly outstanding candidates, but at the end of the search I am extremely pleased to know one of our very own baseball alumni is going to be the next head coach of our program.”

Dempster has served as general manager and head coach of the Toronto Mets elite baseball program since 2013. He will continue in his role with the Mets while coaching the Lords.

Prior to his time with the elite program, Reid served as an assistant under Dempster for three years after graduating from Durham College. This included the 2011 season where the Lords captured their first national baseball championship.

Reid has also been part of coaching staffs for Baseball Ontario youth and elite teams, as well as coaching in the Inter-County Baseball League. In addition, he brings international experience coaching with the Great Britain national team for four years, including the 2013 World Baseball Classic qualifying tournament in Israel.

Reid was a standout player at Durham College between 1997 and 2000.

He was named the team’s MVP and Durham College male athlete of the year following the Lords 2000-01 regular season title-winning season, where he was a Canadian Intercollegiate Baseball Association’s top hitter.

“With his experience, knowledge of the game, connection to players in the province and the fact he is one of our own, we felt Darryl was the absolute right fit for leading our program’s next chapter,” said Babcock.

