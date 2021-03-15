Durham Lords recognize 44 student-athletes with honours

Despite not being able to play following the cancellation of the 2020 OCAA season, the Durham Lords have recognized 44 student-athletes with all-academic honours.

The season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however Durham Lords Athletics says the student-athletes remained dedicated to both studies and training, surpassing 40-plus all-academic student-athletes for the third consecutive year.

“I can’t say enough of how proud I am of all our student-athletes for staying committed to their support and their academics during the pandemic,” says Durham College Athletic Director Ken Babcock. “In particular, congratulations to the near record number of DC varsity athletes who have achieved academic honours this past fall.”

Durham women’s softball, men’s baseball and e-sports led the way with six players each achieving all-academic requirements, following closely behind by women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, and men’s rugby, who each had five players receive the honour.

Here is a full list of the 2020 Durham Lords fall semester all-academic student-athletes.

Men’s Baseball

Griffin Oliver (Oshawa, Ont.) – Paramedic; Sam Cawker (Courtice, Ont.) – Interactive Media Design; Maxwell Fraser-Stewart (Ajax, Ont.) – Sport Management; Ryan Laird (Oshawa) – Finance; Fernando Suarez Muniz (Whitby, Ont.) – Fitness & Health Promotion; Justin Travis (Ajax, Ont.) – Fitness & Health Promotion

Women’s Softball

Courtney McKellar (Alvinston, Ont.) – Biotechnology Advanced; Brynne Naworynski (Aurora, Ont.) – Sport Management; Sydney Redick (Alvinston, Ont.) – Sport Management; Chloe Stanton (Port Perry, Ont.) – Firefighting; Sarah Van den Heuvel (Hamilton, Ont.) – Emergency Services Fundamentals; Emma Wilson (Markham, Ont.) – Police Foundations

Men’s Soccer

Ryan Airlie (Whitby, Ont.) – Advanced Law Enforcement & Investigation; Khedar Caesar-Thompson (Scarborough, Ont.) – Elevating Devices Technician; Dylan Toland (Ajax, Ont.) – Advanced Law Enforcement & Investigation

Women’s Soccer

Shannon Brown (Whitby, Ont.) – Nursing; Erin Dicaire (Oshawa, Ont.) – Dental Hygiene; Lindsey Hoffman (Oshawa, Ont.) – Pre-service Firefighting; Makayla Rudder (Whitby, Ont.) – Child & Youth Care; Asiyah Shakeek (Pickering, Ont.) – Social Serivce Worker

Men’s Rugby

Blake Cullaton (Oshawa, Ont.) – Protection, Security & Investigation; Brendyn Beck (Cobourg, Ont.) – Trade Fundamentals; Patrick Lynch (Oshawa, Ont.) – Elevating Devices Technician; Alexander Shewchuk (Ottawa, Ont.) – Police Foundations; Ethan Whillans (Oshawa, Ont.) – Protection, Security & Investigation

Women’s Rugby

Glory Ezeude (Vaughan, Ont.) – Sport Management; Marlowe Kemp (Whitby, Ont.) – Emergency Services Fundamentals; Sara Mathew (Whitby, Ont.) – Paralegal

Women’s Basketball

Sydney Holmes (Brooklin, Ont.) – Sport Management; Jillian Thompson (Oshawa, Ont.) – Biomedical Engineering Technology

Men’s Volleyball

Jason Cazes (Richmond Hill, Ont.) – Information Systems Security; Will Hart (Erinsville, Ont.) – Sport Management; Quinton Hudgins (Port Perry, Ont.) – Advertising-Digital Media Management

Women’s Volleyball

Jessica Joensen (Newcastle, Ont.) – Human Resources; Devyn Fraser (Uxbridge, Ont.) – Interactive Media Design; Allyson Terwillegar (Enniskillen, Ont.) – Interactive Media Design; Madison McBurney (Whitby, Ont.) – Graphic Design; Taylor Rousell (Brooklin, Ont.) – Pre-Health Sciences

Esports

Ryan Clayson (Whitby, Ont.) – Computer Programmer Analyst; Drew Fairbrother (Bradford, Ont.) – Business-Marketing Dallas Smith (Ajax, Ont.) – Welding Engineering; Leo Yang (Markham, Ont.) – Paramedic; Steven Gill (Whitby, Ont.) – Finance; Brian McLean (Oshawa, Ont.) – Police Foundations

