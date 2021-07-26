Durham Lords back in action this fall

The OCAA has released the 2021-22 fall sport schedule following the announcement of the return to play guidelines and structures.

The Durham Lords men’s baseball will utilize an East-West format for the first time with an expansion to eight teams. The Centennial Colts will make their debut in OCAA baseball alongside Durham, George Brown, and Seneca in the East, while Fanshawe, Humber, St. Clair, and Lambton will make up the West.

Teams will play seven doubleheaders for a total of 14 regular season games.

The top three teams from each division will advance to the playoffs from Oct. 17 to 19, with the regular season first place teams receiving a bye to the championship. The championship will be a final four format from Oct. 22 to 24, which will be hosted by Durham College in Oshawa.

The first game takes place on Sept. 17 at Seneca.

The Durham Lords women’s softball will continue as a single division of seven teams. Teams will play three games against each opponent in a variety of single matches and doubleheaders for a total of 18 games.

The top six teams will advance to the playoffs from Oct. 17 to 18, with the top two regular season teams getting a bye to the championship. The championship, hosted by St. Clair College in Windsor, in their brand new softball facility, will be a final four format from Oct. 22 to 24.

The first game takes place on Sept. 18 at St. Clair (hosted at Fanshawe).

Both men’s and women’s soccer will be divided into four regional pools instead of the traditional East-West format.

Teams will play a total of six regular season games within their division.

Durham on the men’s side will share a division with Centennial, Fleming, and St. Lawrence, while adding a fifth team to the group in Loyalist for the women’s side.

The playoff format will include 12 schools, the top three in each division leading to a final four championship from Oct. 29 to 31, hosted by St. Clair College in Windsor for the men, and Fanshawe College in London for the women.

The first men’s soccer game is Sept. 17 against Fleming, and the women face Loyalist on Sept. 21.

Men’s rugby will have a traditional East-West alignment, and will play three regular season matches in 2021.

Durham will share a division with Fleming, St. Lawrence, and Seneca. All teams will advance to the playoffs starting Oct. 23 for an additional guaranteed fourth game each.

The championship weekend will be played Nov. 6 to 7, 2021.

The first game is Sept. 25 at St. Lawrence.

Women’s Rugby Sevens will continue to play a tournament style schedule, with six regular season games being played at two different host locations. The OCAA Women’s Rugby Sevens Championship will consist of a final six format, which will take place Oct. 30 to 31, 2021.

The first game is still to be determined.

Lastly, the OCAA Golf Championships have been moved up two weeks from its traditional dates to avoid conflict with the Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship, allowing Golf Ontario officials to run both events.

The OCAA championship will take place Sept. 20 to 22, hosted by Sault College in Sault Ste. Marie. Invitational tournament dates and hosts are still to be confirmed.

For all Durham Lords updates, follow them on Facebook <https://www.facebook.com/durhamlords>, Twitter<https://twitter.com/durhamlords>, and Instagram<https://www.instagram.com/durhamlords/?hl=en>.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

