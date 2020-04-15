Durham gets funding to help with COVID-19

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The province is giving the region of Durham $2.8 million in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding is to be used by municipalities and social service providers such as homeless shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits. It will be used to help deliver critical services, hire additional staff, acquire more personal protective equipment, and more.

The funds will also help to promote social distancing, as well as self-isolation in order to help people stay healthy.

How the funding is distributed will be determined by the region.

“There are many people in Durham who are depending on various community services for the support they need, whether that’s a place to sleep or a little extra money in their pockets to buy groceries,” said Durham MPP Lindsey Park. “This funding will help Durham Region communities expand services so they can better respond to this emergency situation.”

The funds are part of the province’s $200 million services relief funding to help protect Ontario’s most vulnerable.

“We are acting quickly to support those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless during this unprecedented time,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This funding is going straight to communities, who know best what the immediate needs are on the ground.”

For those concerned they may have COVID-19, visit ontario.ca to take the online assessment, or to learn more about the virus.

