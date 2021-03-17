Durham council approves 2021 budget with a slight increase

Oshawa and Durham residents are looking at a 1.98 per cent property tax increase for this year.

Durham Regional Council recently approved the $1.488 billion budget, which is funded 48.9 per cent from property taxes.

This year, residents will see a 1.98 per cent increase on the region’s portion of their property tax bill, or approximately $55 for the average residential home assessed at $483,100.

Despite the fiscal pressures facing the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Durham Regional Chair John Henry says the regional departments presented a budget for 2021 that “upholds our high-quality programs and services, support key priorities and maintains taxpayer affordability.”

“We recognize the financial impact the pandemic continues to have on our local economy and we continue to evolve and adapt while supporting residents and businesses through these challenging times,” he says.

According to the region, the budget provides for the increased demands on the region’s frontline programs and services in response to the pandemic, positions the region to implement its COVID-19 recovery plan, and allows for targeted investments in key priorities identified in the region’s Strategic Plan, while also “balancing the need for taxpayer affordability and competitive property taxes.”

Highlights of the region’s budget plans include the year one implementation of a three-year phase-in of body worn cameras by Durham Regional Police, and the opening of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office to provide a dedicated focus to the region’s anti-racism initiatives, including the development of a community-based anti-racism task force.

There were investments in enhancing the level of care and supports for residents of Durham’s long-term care homes; in climate and environmental sustainability, including the development of a Corporate Climate Change Master Plan and the launch of an innovating Durham Home Energy Savings program to help homeowners reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions; and in the myDurham311 modernization initiative to transform the region’s customer service delivery.

The region also plans to advance the deployment of broadband infrastructure to underserved areas pending successful outcomes of the region’s various grant applications; and advance Durham Region Transit’s service recovery plan as ridership increases, including the introduction of more frequent service on existing routes, the reintroduction of scheduled services to areas currently served by OnDemand, and network enhancements.

Work is also underway with the province and Lakeridge Health to provide three additional nurses for the mental health support unit, and funding will be provided to Grandview Children’s Centre, Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, Durham College Whitby, and Trent University Durham for their capital building projects under the region’s Community Investment Grant program.

Furthermore, the region is undergoing the development of a new Long-Term Solid Waste Management Master Plan; looking to increase waste diversion through the advancement of the region’s Pre-Sort and Anaerobic Digestion facility; and providing for the ongoing operation, maintenance, renewal and expansion of the region’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, fleet, equipment, and facilities.

According to the region’s Commissioner of Finance Nancy Taylor, the 2021 Business Plans and Budget “reflect our current economic climate; addressing the issues and priorities important to Durham Region residents – such as community safety, protecting the vulnerable, and climate change – while balancing the delivery of essential services to sustain our region’s high quality of life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

