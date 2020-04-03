Durham College supports Lakeridge Health

Durham College is helping to support regional healthcare providers by donating some much-needed equipment and materials to Lakeridge Health Oshawa.

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak that has swept across the city and the globe, healthcare systems, including Lakeridge Health Oshawa, has been experiencing a shortage of vital safety gear and medical equipment.

Durham College was able to help by lending some safety and medical supplies to the hospital.

Lakeridge Health has received more than a dozen ventilators on loan from the college, as well as a large amount of commercial sanitizer and soap, and an assortment of testing materials including swabs and blood collection equipment, sanitizer, face shields, masks and gloves, according to a recent statement from the college.

“According to Dr. Judeline Innocent, executive dean for the School of Health & Community Services at DC, the VP of Clinical Services for Lakeridge Health was extremely appreciative of our shipment. The DC campus community is extremely proud to make this contribution to our local regional healthcare providers and partners,” the statement reads.

