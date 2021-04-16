Durham College receives donation for automotive program

Durham College has been given a new vehicle for its automotive program.

Fraser Ford and Ford of Canada recently donated a 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor to Durham College for use in its automotive service training program.

“Having the latest vehicle technology is essential for the students in Durham College’s automotive programs,” says John Bianchi, fixed operations manager at Fraser Ford. “Being an automotive technician is an important skill set and we’re excited to see how this vehicle will help the students refine their skills through access to the latest electronic systems and continue to work towards careers in this important industry.”

The donation is part of a nationwide initiative in which Ford of Canada is donating a total of 95 vehicles to automotive technology educational institutions across the country. These vehicles were damaged due to flooding last year and have been deemed irreparable, according to Ford. As such, the company saw a way to pay it forward while bringing some of the latest in vehicle technology to automotive programs across the country.

“Supporting our local community has been a core value here at Fraser Ford for our more than 26 years in operation,” says Fraser Ford Vice President and General Manager Carlee Fraser. “As a past board member for Durham College, I’m delighted to continue to support the students in this valuable program.”

As part of the donation, Ford of Canada is also providing Durham College students access to its online Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) training. ACE is a partnership between Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ford dealerships, and secondary and post-secondary institutions that aims to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry.

Students enrolled in a Ford ACE partnership school obtain valuable knowledge of Ford vehicle systems through specialty training in areas such as New Model Training, Electrical Systems, Steering & Suspension and Brakes.

