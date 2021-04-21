Durham College named one of Canada’s 2021 greenest employers

Durham College (DC) has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the fifth consecutive year.

Awarded as part of the 2021 editorial competition organized by the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, this designation recognizes employers who “create remarkable workplaces that minimize the environmental impact of their operations,” according to a press release.

DC was evaluated on how it incorporates environmental values into its everyday culture, and how it attracts employees through its green initiatives.

This year, the college was recognized for its continued approach to sustainability at both its Oshawa and Whitby campuses.

From heating and cooling select buildings using geothermal energy, to growing and harvesting affordable food that produces little waste and few emissions at the W. Galen Weston Centre for Food (Weston Centre), DC continues to prioritize its green initiatives, according to the college.

“As a leader in post-secondary education, it is our responsibility to pave the way for a greener future,” says DC President Don Lovisa.

He notes taking climate action through sustainable initiatives and capital projects is never easy.

“But as good corporate citizens, the positive impacts we’ve already made are worth the effort,” he says, adding while the award recognizes how far the institution has come, it also demonstrates its continued commitment to creating a culture of sustainability at DC and beyond.

“Together, we are leading the way,” he adds.

