Durham businesses to be counted

In an effort to help support local businesses, the Region of Durham will be conducting a Business Count as part of an annual project to gather employment statistics and build a stronger local economy.

The Business Count will take place from May through August; due to the ongoing pandemic, the Business Count this year will be conducted through a short online or phone survey.

Brian Bridgeman, Durham Region’s Commissioner of Planning and Economic Development, says COVID-19 has resulted in challenges for all businesses.

“The 2021 Business Count will allow us to gather data to better understand how we can support business recovery in Durham Region – allowing us to assist local businesses in reaching their goals, while also helping to build a stronger local economy,” he says.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the Durham business community for their continued support in making this project a valuable tool in helping us plan our support for business services.”

Members of the region’s Business Count Team will be reaching out to local businesses to gather basic information about the type and nature of the company, the number of employees, plans for growth, floor space, and location.

The team will be seeking information from all businesses, including home-based businesses, farm operations, manufacturing plants, distributions centres, storefronts, professional offices, and more.

The region says the cooperation of local businesses is “instrumental to the success of the Business Count.”

“Gathering data is especially important this year as we work to support business recovery in Durham Region,” states the region.

“This information helps us support local businesses by planning for infrastructure needs, creating programs to support local business growth, promoting tourism assets, planning transit routes, building local business directories, and monitoring and reporting on local business and economic trends.”

Sensitive data collected will be used internally only and kept confidential.

Local businesses are encouraged to complete the survey online at www.durham.ca/businesscount.

