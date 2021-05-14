Drugs, weapons seized during search warrant

Durham police have made an arrest and seized a quantity of drugs and weapons after concluding a drug investigation in Oshawa.

Durham police executed a search warrant at apartments on Simcoe Street North and Rossland Road West on Tuesday, May 11. Prior to the execution of the warrant, the suspect exited the apartment on Simcoe Street North and officers attempted to arrest him when a brief foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of the DRPS K-9 unit.

During the search warrant, investigators seized approximately $6,000 in cash, drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, handguns, and weapons.

A 35-year-old male has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact the DRPS Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800.

