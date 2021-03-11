Drugs seized during traffic stop

A 20-year-old man was arrested after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

Durham police stopped a silver Ford convertible on Colborne Street near Centre Street North in Oshawa on Wed. March 10 around 7:45 p.m. Police located approximately $22,000 in drugs (fentanyl and hydromorphone) during the investigation.

The 20-year-old who was the passenger in the vehicle, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact Sgt. Parkinson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1747.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

